Years ago, the seed house at what is now The Old Cotton Gin in Warrenton served the purpose that its name implies: storing cotton seed for area farmers. Today, Tommy and Anne Satterwhite have renovated the building to serve a new purpose as an Airbnb.
The Satterwhites, who had lived in Raleigh for 30 years, purchased the former cotton gin on Warrenton’s Hall Street in 2014. Following Tommy’s retirement in 2015, the couple moved to Warrenton to live in the Satterwhite home place.
Tommy said that the couple originally purchased the former cotton gin site in other to preserve the property, an important part of local history.
“In 2014, we never dreams we would have an Airbnd at the seed house,” he said.
The Satterwhites planned to restore the seed house before the main building on the site, but had to put these plans on hold when a local businessperson wanted to use the main building for a community event.
While the Satterwhites were renovating the main building, they moved everything that had been stored there into the seed house. The main building opened as an event venue in 2018.
Tommy and Anne turned their attention to a different project the following year, but never forgot the seed house. Tommy said that they had thought of using the seed space as an art studio or gallery, or as a craft workspace. As the only building on site with heating and air conditioning, the seed house can be utilized all year, while the main building is limited to seasonal use.
Someone in the community suggested that the seed house would make a great Airbnb, and the Satterwhites liked the idea.
“When people come to Warrenton, they need a place to stay,” Anne said.
Since they purchased the cotton gin, the Satterwhites have worked to research its history. Before it was a cotton gin the main building served as a tobacco prizery until it was destroyed by a 1946 fire.
During its use as a cotton gin, the main building served as the place where seed was separated from cotton. The seed was then transferred to the seed house via pipes. The octagonal seed house was divided into eight sections for seed storage.
The Satterwhites began restoring the seed house in 2018, but had to divert their attention to another project the following year. However, they didn’t have to start completely from scratch when they returned. A previous owner installed the current ceiling and windows in order to stay there.
“It was a good shell to work with,” Tommy said.
He and Anne had to install flooring, doors and lighting, and give the ceiling and walls a fresh coat of paint.
Doors that had been stored at the main building found new life in the seed house while maintaining the building’s rustic character. Tommy restored a cabinet, which now holds the kitchen sink.
The sink is placed against a wall in the kitchen which the Satterwhites left unpainted to highlight the seed house’s original wood. They also left an original ladder which extends to the top of the seed house.
Touches like these blend the past with the present, as will a collection of paintings and sketches of barns which the Satterwhites will display on a wall near the door.
Tommy and Anne are debating whether to add televisions. With The Old Cotton Gin’s peaceful setting and its close proximity to downtown Warrenton, they are thinking about maintaining the seed house as a full getaway from the busyness and technology of modern life.
The Satterwhites have not rented the two bedroom, one full bath seed house yet, but are allowing a few people to stay there in order to provide feedback. They hope to be able to rent the building after the first of the year.
As they move closer to opening the Airbnb, Tommy and Anne hope to hear from people who have memories of coming to the cotton gin with their parents or grandparents. To inquire about renting the seed house or to share a memory, visit The Old Cotton Gin’s Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.