Several members of the Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department are studying Federal Aviation Agency safety rules and regulations as part of the process to become certified to operate an “unscrewed aircraft system,” otherwise known as a drone.
However, the type of drone they will be operating is not the kind that the average person would fly for fun. Instead, this type of drone is equipped with an infrared camera system, mapping technology and other features that make it an important tool in emergency response and in saving lives.
The fire department purchased the equipment through a Halifax Electric Membership Corporation Halifax Helps grant. According to the Halifax EMC website, Halifax Helps was established in 2008 to provide financial assistance to areas served by Halifax Electric Membership Corporation. Projects should meet one the following criteria: economic development, education, emergency response, energy efficiency or environment.
The first member of Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department to obtain certification was Lake Gaston resident Stan Brothers, who has been a member of the fire department since 1999. Around the same time, he joined the staff of the Warren County Science, Engineering and Aerospace Academy.
Teaching students about flight was a major component of the program in its early years. Brothers recalled flying model airplanes with students at the former Warren County airfield off Airport Road near Warrenton.
In the early 2000s, the first drones became available to the public. However, Brothers described these early models as Wright Brothers flyers in comparison to today’s drones. Learning to fly an early model drone might have had much in common with learning to operate a model airplane. Brothers said that he flew one into the lake and another into trees behind the fire station.
However, drone technology has advanced significantly since then. Brothers described today’s drones as being much easier to fly, or, as he put it, “the difference between the Wright Brothers flyer and a 747.” Today’s drones have detection technology so that they avoid trees, buildings and other obstacles.
With these advances, emergency response agencies, such as fire departments and law enforcement, are utilizing this technology more often. Brothers noted a recent example in North Carolina in which a drone’s infrared camera was vital in locating a missing child.
Drones of the quality that emergency response agencies would use have many applications in a number of different fields. Brothers indicated that the type of drone that Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department purchased is used by Halifax Electric Membership Corporation to detect problems at substations. The infrared camera can detect what component of the system is failing before it actually fails.
Knowing of the potential of drone technology for fire departments, Brothers began the process to become a certified drone operator. His SEMAA experience during his 10 years with the program made him an ideal candidate.
However, the certification process is not simple. Brothers said that people who volunteer as drone operators with fire departments are required to have Federal Aviation Agency commercial pilot’s licenses.
“You must know the same safety rules as pilots and study what pilots study,” he said.
Brothers completed an online study program over the course of eight weeks and then went to the federal license test facility in Raleigh — where airplane pilots go — to take a written test. Those taking the test must demonstrate that they know “the rules and regulations to operate safely in the national airspace.”
Brothers completed his initial certification in 2021. Drone operators must be recertified every two years. Brothers was recently recertified.
In addition to earning FAA certification, Brothers also completed certification through the North Carolina Division of Aviation as required for drone pilots.
He is now working with six members of Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department who are studying for certification. In addition to studying safety rules and regulations, they use an airfield at Nocarva at Lake Gaston for training in using the fire department drone.
Brothers said that drones like the one used by the fire department offer a number of features that make them valuable tools in emergency response. A mapping option produces an image that can be zoomed in enough to see a lost person. In addition, an infrared camera can be used in finding a missing person or in locating the scene of a brush fire not clearly visible from the ground. Brothers noted that he has used the drone’s infrared camera to determine if a dry limb on a tree had caught fire.
Another valuable drone feature might be among the most obvious: its lights. The Churchill-Five Forks drone has lights that can help to illuminate a scene at night.
Drones can also pinpoint GPS locations, meaning that drone operators can give coordinates to search crews on the ground.
Brothers and other members of the Churchill-Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department are excited about how drone technology can help them save lives. Now, they hope that more people will be interested in completing the certification process.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.