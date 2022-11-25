Warren County Parks and Recreation is offering a Holiday Kids Crafts program for ages 5-12. This program will be held at the Warren County Memorial Library on Tuesdays from Dec. 6-20 from 6-6:45 p.m.
This program will provide instruction and all supplies to make two to three crafts per week. Registration is being accepted through Dec. 1. The fee is $5 per child for the three-week session. Limited space is available.
Registration can be completed:
• Online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation
• Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. at the Parks and Recreation Office, 113 Wilcox St., Warrenton.
For more information or register, visit the county website or call the office at 252-257-2272.
Parks and Recreation encourages volunteers for this and other programs. Submit a volunteer application and background check online at www.warrencountync.com/345/Parks-Recreation.
