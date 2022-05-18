On May 15, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church celebrated the 102nd birthday of Elnora L. Somerville, pictured above on the front row, center. Numerous family members were in attendance, and love was shown by everyone for her long, blessed life and outstanding service.
The LWML, with the support of the congregation, sponsored a lunch with cakes and desserts galore. At right, Ms. Somerville is pictured with the Rev. Corey Brooks, pastor.
