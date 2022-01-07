Warren County Schools recently announced the winners of its District-wide Science and Engineering Fair.

Winners are as follows:

Elementary grades

3rd Grade: First Prize, Za’Kee Jones, Mariam Boyd Elementary School, “Got Milk, Make Plastic”; Second Prize, Marianne Ces V. Aguilar, Northside K-8 School, “Christmas Light Switch Goldberg Machine”

4th Grade: First Prize, Matthew Hulbert, Northside, “What Makes Things Glow?”; Second Prize: Jhai Gibbs, Vaughan Elementary School,  “Sink or Float”

5th Grade: First Prize (tie): Ameerah Steed, virtual academy, “Practice vs. Progress,” and Madison Aycock, Northside, “Rubberband Car”; Second Prize: Anna Grace Paynter, Vaughan, “Face Masks or Social Distancing?”

Junior (Middle School) Division (Grades 6-8)

First Prize for Biological Science A: Mariah Harris , Northside, “Comparing Lung Capacity”

First Prize for Chemistry: Kyla Evans “Exposure of Baby Food and the Degree of Contamination”

First Prize for Earth & Environmental Science: Juniper Cumming,  Warren County Middle School, “I Don’t Know That Dirt Looks Dead to Me”

Senior (High School) Division (Grades 9-12)

First Prize for Chemistry: Kristen Labra-Franco, Warren Early College High School, “Milk Into Plastic”

First Prize for Biological Science A:  Angeline De Leon, WECHS, “What is the Best Homemade Pesticide for Ladybugs?”

Second Prize for Biological Science A: Qamar Shami, WECHS, “Does Picking Up Fallen Food in Five Seconds or Less Prevent ...”

Third Prize for Biological Science A: Josh Tucker, Jackson Adcock and Cole Stegal,  Warren New Tech High School, “Does the PH of Pond Water Affect What Grows Around It?”

First Prize for Engineering: Raleigh Pierce, WECHS, “How Hydraulics Function”

Second Prize for Engineering: Judith Reyes-Gomez, WECHS, “Candle Carousel”

First Prize for Physics & Mathematics: Jayshawn Powell, WNTHS), “Hot Masks”

 