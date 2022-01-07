Warren County Schools recently announced the winners of its District-wide Science and Engineering Fair.
Winners are as follows:
Elementary grades
3rd Grade: First Prize, Za’Kee Jones, Mariam Boyd Elementary School, “Got Milk, Make Plastic”; Second Prize, Marianne Ces V. Aguilar, Northside K-8 School, “Christmas Light Switch Goldberg Machine”
4th Grade: First Prize, Matthew Hulbert, Northside, “What Makes Things Glow?”; Second Prize: Jhai Gibbs, Vaughan Elementary School, “Sink or Float”
5th Grade: First Prize (tie): Ameerah Steed, virtual academy, “Practice vs. Progress,” and Madison Aycock, Northside, “Rubberband Car”; Second Prize: Anna Grace Paynter, Vaughan, “Face Masks or Social Distancing?”
Junior (Middle School) Division (Grades 6-8)
First Prize for Biological Science A: Mariah Harris , Northside, “Comparing Lung Capacity”
First Prize for Chemistry: Kyla Evans “Exposure of Baby Food and the Degree of Contamination”
First Prize for Earth & Environmental Science: Juniper Cumming, Warren County Middle School, “I Don’t Know That Dirt Looks Dead to Me”
Senior (High School) Division (Grades 9-12)
First Prize for Chemistry: Kristen Labra-Franco, Warren Early College High School, “Milk Into Plastic”
First Prize for Biological Science A: Angeline De Leon, WECHS, “What is the Best Homemade Pesticide for Ladybugs?”
Second Prize for Biological Science A: Qamar Shami, WECHS, “Does Picking Up Fallen Food in Five Seconds or Less Prevent ...”
Third Prize for Biological Science A: Josh Tucker, Jackson Adcock and Cole Stegal, Warren New Tech High School, “Does the PH of Pond Water Affect What Grows Around It?”
First Prize for Engineering: Raleigh Pierce, WECHS, “How Hydraulics Function”
Second Prize for Engineering: Judith Reyes-Gomez, WECHS, “Candle Carousel”
First Prize for Physics & Mathematics: Jayshawn Powell, WNTHS), “Hot Masks”
