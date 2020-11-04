During its meeting on Nov. 2, the Warren County Board of Commissioners tabled action on a proposed amendment to the county zoning ordinance that would increase the maximum height allowed for buildings.
The proposed amendment would increase the maximum height allowed for buildings in areas zoned as lakeside business or neighborhood from 40 feet to 60 feet.
The proposed change would also increase the maximum height allowed for buildings in areas zoned as heavy business from 50 feet to 100 feet, and would increase the maximum building height allowed in areas zoned as light industrial and heavy industrial from 75 feet to 100 feet.
In addition, the proposed amendment would allow building height to be increased up to a maximum of 70 feet for related commercial uses as part of permitted uses conditional use permits.
Concerns have been raised by residents of Eaton’s Ferry Estates, which is located near the proposed site of Chateau on the Lake, which is being planned by developer Robert Shaar with Optimal Living, LLC, on 45 acres at 1876 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton. Plans for the site include a five-story hotel including 150 guest rooms and 15,000 square feet of event space; more than 300 boat slips; condominiums, some with retail, commercial and restaurant space on the first floors; townhomes; active adult apartments; and medical facilities. Plans also include a public park with water access and a beach.
During an October meeting of the Warren County planning board, several Eaton’s Ferry Estates residents expressed concerns about the proposed development’s impact on the existing community in terms of traffic and safety, and noted that the proposed hotel would dominate the view from their homes.
A number of Eaton’s Ferry Estates property owners spoke during the public comments portion of Monday’s meeting to ask the board to table action on the proposed changes to the zoning ordinance.
Concerns raised included the hotel project’s impact on the environment, privacy issues created by the building’s height, and the potential that amending the zoning ordinance would attract large businesses to the detriment of existing businesses.
Eaton’s Ferry Estates residents asked commissioners to table the vote on the zoning ordinance change until after they reviewed an alternative proposal developed by the attorney who represents them, David Neill of Fox Rothschild Attorneys at Law.
Ken Krulik, Warren County planning and zoning administrator, told commissioners that the county planning board is scheduled to discuss Neill’s proposal during its Nov. 10 meeting.
The planning board’s recommendation will come before the board of county commissioners during its Dec. 7 meeting. At that time, commissioners may schedule a public hearing concerning Neill’s proposal.
