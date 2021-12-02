The community is invited to join Warrenton and Warren County officials for an official update event for Mag’s Marketplace at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 10. The event will be held on the grounds of the marketplace on Macon Street in Warrenton at the site of the former Lowes Foods store.
Local food trucks will be on site for anyone who would like to grab a bite to eat.
Korita Steverson, founder and visionary of Mag’s Marketplace, which is named after her maternal grandmother, described the marketplace as a full featured public market focused around food.
“We believe small rural communities do not have to settle for only dry and processed foods that lack the taste and healing power of fresh foods,” she said. “We will focus on sourcing foods from local growers to increase the quality, variety and nutrition of foods while offering competitive prices. Special attention and focus will be given to the needs and diversity of populations in the communities we serve. We seek to partner with local growers to provide fresh produce and meats and will include unique and specialty products where there is demand.”
Steverson noted that Mag’s Marketplace is part of an effort to provide an answer to Warrenton residents’ requests for both a grocery store and housing close to town and amenities.
“For three years, local residents without transportation have had limited selections for food and other basic household needs,” she indicated.
Members of the community have expressed their needs and desires in an open forum sponsored more than a year ago by the Warren County Economic Development Commission. Local residents noted a strong desire for both fresh and prepared food, and other staples and opportunities within the local area. Specifically, they are interested in being able to source food locally that it is healthy, fresh, and reasonably priced
Mag’s Marketplace is expected to open in June of 2022 in a revitalized and rejuvenated building formerly owned by Lowes Foods. The grocery store and marketplace will be part of a reinvigorated shopping center on Macon Street.
“Mag’s Marketplace is excited to work closely with Warrenton Towne Village, LLC, the owner of the shopping center, as they announce plans to develop additional nearby parcels for housing, offices, and retail,” Steverson noted. “A mutual goal is to reflect the history of Warrenton and also highlight the progressive vision of the town. There is still much to do. While anticipated financial resources have been delayed and reduced due to other needs in the state, continued efforts are being made with state and local agencies as well as private investors to move this project forward.”
