Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity, Inc., has partnered with The Bridge Tech LLC of Greenville, S.C., to offer Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Training.
This workforce development opportunity offers Agile Training where participants will learn technology applications that include Agile project management, Python for data science, JIRA software and other emerging and widely-used tools.
Participants will gain skills to advance their careers with hardware and software that will prepare them for the technology that will power tomorrow’s innovations. According to Bridge Tech CEO Jimmie Moore, “Participants will be exposed to the latest project management mythology and science programming language so that when they walk out of our doors, they will be prepared to join the workforce and have an immediate impact.”
Participants who successfully complete the program can receive Nvidia’s Jeston AI Specialist Certification—a global certification from one of the top Artificial Intelligence companies in the world— with passage of the certification exam. In preparing for certification, participants will learn Jetson Nano Setup, docker setup, Jupyter notebook, PyTorch, neural networks and image recognition.
This program is being offered beginning in mid-November to high school seniors, college students and those who would like to further their careers. Participants from Warren, Franklin, Vance and Granville counties who meet income guidelines can receive tuition, transportation and other forms of support through Franklin Vance Warren Opportunity. Contact Ariel Williams at Franklin Vance Warren, Opportunity, Inc. for more information or to apply to the program at 252-492-0161 ext. 8821 or Awilliams@fvwopp.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.