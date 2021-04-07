Spring brings with it the sight of blooming flowers, shrubs and trees to replace the bare landscape of winter. However, there is one thing that doesn’t change with the season — litter.
To help eliminate the problem of litter, the North Carolina Department of Transportation is encouraging residents of Warren County and across the state to volunteer for its Adopt-A-Highway Spring Litter Sweep, which will begin Saturday, April 10, and will continue through Saturday, April 24.
According to its website, the NCDOT asks volunteers to help remove litter from roadsides during Litter Sweeps in the months of April and September. Volunteers have included those from local businesses, schools, nonprofit organizations, churches, municipalities, law enforcement and community groups.
State Roadside Engineer David Harris indicated that the NCDOT and partner organizations picked up more than one million pounds of litter in North Carolina over a two-month period. However, he emphasized that more work is needed.
DOT Litter Management Coordinator serving Warren County Cheryl Huckabee encouraged Warren County residents to participate in this year’s Litter Sweep and said that her office is working to keep a record of which roads have been covered.
Volunteers are asked to contact her at 919-693-4886 if they have a road in mind or if they are looking for a road in the local area to clean up.
When the clean-up is finished, local volunteers are asked to contact the Warren County DOT office at 252-257-3938 so that pickup can be arranged. Huckabee suggests that volunteers contact DOT for information about what supplies will be needed.
Local residents may also call the Warren County Board of Elections at 252-257-2114 or go to the Board of Elections Office, 309 N. Main St., Warrenton, to pick up supplies while they last. For large groups, call ahead so that a box of supplies can be prepared.
Warren County Public Works Director Marshall Brothers hopes that the success of a smaller scale Litter Sweep campaign sponsored by the Keep Warren County Beautiful Committee in March will inspire local residents to continue their efforts this month.
“We had good participation and got a lot done,” he said. “There is more to do. This was a great start.”
Brothers expressed appreciation to the local volunteers who participated in March, which included county offices, civic groups, churches and other community members.
He hopes that these volunteers will continue their efforts this month, and that others will join them. Brothers would love to see this momentum spread into next year.
“If the litter is up, the county looks much better,” he said. “So far, there has been more participation this year than in any other year. I hope it will be even greater next year.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.