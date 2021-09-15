accident.jpg

LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Warren County Emergency Medical Services, the Warren County Sheriff's Office, local fire departments and the N.C. Highway Patrol respond to the scene of a vehicle accident off Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd./SR 1001 not far from the Greenwood Community near Warrenton early Wednesday afternoon. EMS was preparing to transport at least one person to an area hospital, and additional ambulances were on the way to the scene.