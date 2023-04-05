And it is true: teamwork does make the dream work! Saturday morning, March 11, was the beginning of a collaboration with local community citizens and Warren County Schools as they came together to have a Community Roundtable discussion. The discussion has led to action as a group of Warren County citizens are volunteering within the schools.
The core group, which identifies itself as The Community Roundtable, represents a grassroots effort put together to answer the call of what some are describing as a “failing system.” The Community Roundtable is designed to help all schools in Warren County, but due to unsettling violence and poor performance at the local high school, the group has concentrated its efforts there to start what they are considering the beginning of a lasting and robust relationship.
I talked to Robert Steverson, spokesman for The Community Roundtable, and according to him, some community members have been cleared for volunteer positions. and they are currently volunteering at Warren County High School in various ways. Steverson was also excited about the efforts of “The Roundtable” to raise $800 to fund pizza for a celebration that took place for Warren County High School students just before they left school for Spring Break on Friday, March 31.
Elated with the opportunity to talk to Aqueria Hargrove, new interim assistant principal of Warren County High School, we sat outside on a beautiful, sunny, but windy, morning to discuss the celebration and the current state of the school.
Jones: Please tell me about today’s celebration.
Hargrove: It has been one month without any fights; there have been small incidents, but other than that, it has been pretty quiet. So, we are excited about that! Students are going to class on time; we don’t have anyone in the hallways or bathrooms hanging out. So our students are showing us that they are really striving to be better or to be great! We tell them to be greatness and that’s what they are showing us.
Jones: How did the idea of a celebration come about?
Hargrove: Coach McRae actually came up with the idea to celebrate them, to allow them to have a fun experience, still structured, but to allow students the opportunity to show their personalities. We will play basketball, cornhole and TikTok dance competitions. We are excited to give them a piece that they have been missing the last couple of years: to have fun, but to motivate them in the classroom as well. Coach McRae will MC the event, so Coach McRae will be joking around, and when a student shoots an air ball or dunks, he will cheer them on. We will have a DJ to play songs throughout the afternoon, and when he plays TikTok songs, students will know those songs, pop up and do the TikTok dance! The best dance will receive a prize for the TikTokers.
Jones: Nice! So when they post the TikToks, we can all see what’s going on during the celebration?
Hargrove: Yes, we want Warren County to see us enjoying, celebrating our success here. We have changed drastically, and we are allowing the kids to go live! So if they go live, you may see it on their live feeds as well. We may have some teachers to go live as well. This is a chance to show them (students) our personality as well as to show them how much we believe in them.
Jones: What do you think brought on the change that is happening?
Hargrove: I believe it is providing them with positivity; we speak positivity throughout the hallways as well as making sure we are holding them accountable, believing in them and showing them that we love them, but are going to hold them accountable, too. A lot of times we might have let little things slide, but now we say, hey, you can do better than this. I want you to do better than this. So yes, holding them accountable. And we are seeing change.
When we came to school, the first email went out about the basketball game, and we had a line of students signing up to play basketball, just to see their excitement. We had basketball games of four teams with eight players on each team, and a lot of girls wore particular things, dressing up to participate and stand out in their TikToks. And the teachers are excited as well! You got Ms. Turrentine, who said, “I want to play cornhole and be at that table. I thought Mr. Hunt would play basketball, but he said he is playing cornhole, too (as she chuckled). Just to see their excitement and personality coming out for today is good. We knew that spring break was coming and that things might be a little off, so we wanted to participate and celebrate with them instead of punishing them, and they have done great!”
Jones: Now what is the name of this event?
Hargrove: We are calling it New Beginnings! Yes, these are new beginnings for Warren County High School. We know that lots of times we are rebirthed and we get new opportunities when we are reborn. So, this is a part of our new beginning.
Jones: Have any of the students talked to you or any of their teachers about their change?
Hargrove: Yes, The students are noticing a change. They know that we are going to hold them accountable. They are going to class; some students will just walk up and say, “Hey I went to all of my classes today!” They have noticed that it is quiet; if we have students who experience anxiety, they are not in that panic mode any more; they come to school eager to get to class, they are showing us they are being great!
Jones: Do you think students feel better about themselves?
Hargrove: We see more smiles; students say good morning. Before, some students wouldn’t say good morning, they would just walk in with their headphones in. Now, students will come to us when they have an issue, so we can step in and do peer remediation with students. (She lit up with a smile.) I went into a classroom the other day, and there was a girl just looking at me smiling; she wanted me to acknowledge her. We don’t have to ask for their hall passes any more, they just show it! They’ll say, “Good morning! Here is my pass!” They know the expectations, and they are willing to step up to where we are trying to get them.
Jones: What would you say inspired the overall change?
Hargrove: Change in the staff; the staff is fully on board. They know that it is possible now, and they have the Administration’s back. They are not just sitting in the classrooms anymore, but standing at their doors eager to welcome students in. Our new principal came in with high expectations, high standards, and the staff jumped on board to help her. We see where she is going, and we believe in each class here! And we have a lot of people who graduated from here, who know how it used to be; we are helping kids by telling our stories, the fun we had and what high expectations we were held to. So I think we are saying, “Let’s step up to achieve our high expectations together!”
Ms. Hargrove had just been promoted to her new position of interim assistant principal at Warren County High School two days before our interview. Next week, I will share an inspiring article about her journey and her future goals as assistant principal. If you are interested in volunteering with Warren County Schools, contact the school’s administrative office, and they will direct you.
T. A. Jones is a freelance contributor to The Warren Record, and the author of “The Parent Push, Helping Your Child Succeed Through High School and Beyond” and “A Summer With No Ice Cream.” To contact her, visit tajones.org.
