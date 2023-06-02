District Governor.jpg

On Tuesday, May 16, Rotary District Governor Nathan Thomas visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton. He gave an update on how his year as governor has gone and how all the clubs in Warrenton’s district are doing. Overall, the districts have seen an increase in memberships. Thomas is an engineering team leader for LEONI Wiring Systems in Raleigh and was club president of the Raleigh-midtown Rotary Club before becoming district governor for the 2022-23 year.