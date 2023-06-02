On Tuesday, May 16, Rotary District Governor Nathan Thomas visited the Rotary Club of Warrenton. He gave an update on how his year as governor has gone and how all the clubs in Warrenton’s district are doing. Overall, the districts have seen an increase in memberships. Thomas is an engineering team leader for LEONI Wiring Systems in Raleigh and was club president of the Raleigh-midtown Rotary Club before becoming district governor for the 2022-23 year.
Most Popular
Articles
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- Celebrate sisterhood anniversary
- Outstanding WCHS student-athlete awarded Bob Price Scholarship
- WCHS junior track athlete makes history at State Track Meet
- Warren Correctional Institution employees receive state awards
- Bugg adds flying squirrels next to his train museum
- One person succumbs to injuries from structure fire
- Breakfast ministry gathers
- Scholarship recipients recognized
- DKG Gamma Chi Chapter celebrates 40th Anniversary
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.