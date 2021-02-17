The Warren County Health Department learned late in the day on Tuesday that due to significant weather events across the country, its shipment of vaccines will be delayed. Vaccine appointments for today (Wednesday) will be rescheduled as soon as the vaccines come in. The health department will contact people with appointments later in the week if they need to be rescheduled.
