The proposed town of Warrenton budget for the coming fiscal year maintains the tax rate at .65 cents per $100 valuation of real property and holds the line on water, sewer and landfill rates.Town Administrator Robert Davie presented the draft budget during Monday night’s meeting of the town board, which currently has no plans to hold budget work sessions. The $1.4 million General Fund budget is up $85,160 from the current year’s budget. Davie said the primary causes for the increases in operating costs were inflation and cost of goods and services, particularly gasoline; salary increases; and Cost of Living Adjustments for employees.
Salaries for Davie, the finance director, public works director, police chief and police officers are budgeted to increase to slightly above the minimum threshold based on a salary study the town recently had performed. A 2 percent pay increase for all other employees who already exceed the minimums of their respective classifications is budgeted.
Davie said that, according to the N.C. League of Municipalities survey, planned Cost of Living Adjustments in municipalities with populations less than 2,500 are 4.7 percent.
Sales tax revenue is budgeted to increase by $16,000, and $10,291 is budgeted from fund balance, or cash reserves.
The town expects to receive additional federal American Rescue Plan funds of $132,000 in July and retains approximately $56,000 unspent of the $132,000 received in July 2021.
A public hearing to receive citizen comments on the budget is set for Monday, June 13, at 6:45 p.m. prior to the town board’s monthly meeting at Warrenton Town Hall.
Other matters
In other business before commissioners Monday night, the board took the following action:
• Refunded $300 to Craig and Donna Hahn in penalty paid for removing large trees at their home in the historic district, as the trees were determined to be rotten.
• Adopted grant project ordinances for the purchase of work trucks and police vehicles.
• Denied a special use permit for Play’D Out children’s arcade on South Hall St. by Roxie’s Sports Bar for reasons including failure by the applicant to provide a site plan and certain requested information.
• Approved a contract with CPA firm Joyce and Company for $32,000 for one year.
Commissioners also heard from Jereann King Johnson, who encouraged having in place a plan for grant seeking that would address years of disinvestment in historically black neighborhoods, build safe sidewalks that encourage healthy outdoor activities, provide something for children such as a Discovery or play museum downtown, and have a method of getting public input in advance of seeking grants that reflects a more equitable funding formula.
King also invited board members to upcoming panel discussions that will be held at the county library on the next five consecutive Saturdays starting May 14 from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.