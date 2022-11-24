The Arts & Humanities Jury of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International has accepted Nancy Tunstall’s entries of “Perfect Pose” and “Celebrating Thanksgiving” into the Fall 2022 DKG Gallery of Fine Arts, an online gallery of works of art and letters.
Tunstall’s entries are under the category Visual Arts, subcategory Photography. The judging criteria rubric looked at the theme, composition and technique of the entries.
The “Perfect Pose” photo was taken while Tunstall was visiting Egypt when her husband got to ride on a camel. He was given a head covering to wear that was perfect for the picture. Now that he is deceased, she treasures the picture even more.
The “Celebrating Thanksgiving” photo was taken while Tunstall was on a cruise during Thanksgiving. She was swept away by the talents of the chefs to help make Thanksgiving away from home a joyous occasion. She was able to take this picture of a beautifully decorated cake before it was cut.
The photographs have been posted in alphabetical order by title, and they may be viewed at https://gallery.dkg.org/index.php/photography/. The works will stay up in the gallery for six months, after which they will be archived.
DKG is a professional honor society for women educators with more than 55,000 members. Established in 17 member countries around the world, the Society defines its mission as promoting professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education. Society headquarters are in Austin, Texas, where Dr. Annie Webb Blanton founded the Society on May 11, 1929.
