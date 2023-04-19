It has been estimated that as many as 8,000 spectators have attended the Haliwa-Saponi Blooming of the Dogwood Powwow in the past. However, when the final numbers have been calculated, this year’s attendance could surpass that of any year.
This year’s event, held April 14-16, likely seemed especially meaningful for participants and those attending because it represented the return of a springtime tradition after an absence of several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Once again, members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe and Native American tribes from other regions of North Carolina and beyond celebrated the rich heritage of the Haliwa-Saponi people. Spectators from Warren and Halifax counties joined those from miles beyond to celebrate this strong heritage through Native American dance, drum, artwork, crafts and food on the Haliwa-Saponi Powwow grounds behind Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister.
“The Powwow is the oldest and largest in the state,” Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson said as she welcomed those attending activities on Saturday, 58 years to the day since the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe received state recognition. The Powwow is held on the third weekend each year in honor of this recognition.
As it was highlighted on Saturday, Native Americans have lived in the region that includes Warren and Halifax counties for thousands of years — millennia before the Haliwa-Saponi officially received state recognition. Current tribal members carry on a strong culture that has been present in Warren County and surrounding areas since long before the arrival of the first European settlers.
Today’s members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe are the descendants of the Tuscarora, Saponi, Tutelo and Nansemond peoples. They lived primarily in a region referred to by tribal elders as “The Meadows,” covering southeastern Warren County and southwestern Halifax County. Neighboring Franklin and Nash counties are also home to significant numbers of tribal members.
The Tribal Powwow Grounds are in the area of a crossroads known as Old Bethlehem, located near the communities of Hollister, Arcola and Essex. Each April, this area is transformed into a center of activity when the community celebrates the annual Powwow.
Those attending have an opportunity to learn more about the culture of the Haliwa-Saponi and other Native American tribes through drum, song and dance. Cultural traditions are reflected in the regalia worn by dancers of all ages, from tiny tots to seniors. The regalia also reflects a particular style of dance.
As outlined in the commemorative book for this year’s Powwow, those attending had the opportunity to experience a range of dances: the Ladies’ Traditional Buckskin Dance, Ladies’ Southern Cloth Dance, Fancy (Shawl) Dance, Jingle Dress Dance, Men’s Northern Traditional Dance, Men’s War Dance (Men’s Fancy), Men’s Southern Straight Dance and Grass Dance.
Among the most meaningful Powwow traditions is a special dance honoring veterans in which all current and former military men and women — Native and non-Native alike — are invited to participate. That was the case once again on Saturday as more veterans than in recent years gathered in the arena for the dance of honor. The Rev. Willie Silver of nearby Mt. Bethel Indian Baptist Church gave the invocation, and Sharon Berrun presented the Indian Prayer in honor of Patricia Richardson.
The Powwow also marks a time of transition as those who have represented the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe as royalty pass their titles and responsibilities to another person who will carry one longstanding traditions. This year, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe honored honored those who served as Senior Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess, Miss Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess, Junior Miss, Little Miss and Tiny Miss Haliwa-Saponi, and Mr. Haliwa-Saponi Indian Warrior during the pandemic.
Serving in those capacities for 2023-24 are the following: Kathy Dell Harris, Senior Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess; Alana Nakai Lynch, Miss Haliwa-Saponi Indian Princess; Keyara Hedgepeth, Junior Miss Haliwa-Saponi Princess; Maecey Evans, Little Miss Haliwa-Saponi Princess; Charlie Hooper, Tiny Miss Haliwa-Saponi Princess; and Jacoah Sebastian Hanovii Richardson, Mr. Haliwa-Saponi Indian Warrior.
The thousands of participants and spectators at the weekend’s Powwow have returned home. However, it is not too early for them and those who have never attended a Powwow to look forward to the 2024 event, scheduled for April 19-21.
