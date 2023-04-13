Dragon Café on Norlina’s Hyco Street brings what is believed to be the first chicken franchise operating within the town limits with the introduction of Cooper’s Express.
Fans of the café’s regular menu don’t have to worry, though. For Dragon Café’s Mamdoh “De” Abouremara and his team, the partnership with Cooper’s Express represents the opportunity to expand the food choices available to its customers.
Dragon Café began offering food selections in July 2022 with a mission of “trying to make everything as fresh as possible, to give the community good, quality food,” Abouremara told the newspaper in November 2022. At that time, he also said that he had been working on a franchise to bring to Norlina for some time.
A few months later, Cooper’s Express is officially on the menu at Dragon Café.
Cooper’s Express offers fried chicken and crispy fish in both individual and family meals, chicken tenders, chicken sandwiches, livers, gizzards, and sides that include fries, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, sweet corn, green beans, collard greens and cinnamon apples. That is just a taste of the menu.
“Cooper’s is one of the major chicken franchises in the country,” Abouremara said.
Dragon Café still offers its regular menu items, including its popular wings that are available in some 20 flavors — both wet and dry rubs — and other popular favorites like cheesesteaks and cheeseburgers.
The regular menu also includes hot dogs, chicken filets, grilled chicken, BBQ sandwiches, cold cut subs, salads, shrimp, fish sandwiches, seafood subs, hamburgers, seafood burgers, jalapeno poppers, mozzarella sticks, fries, onion rings, potato wedges, fried calamari and fried oysters, among others.
Dragon Café continues to offer delivery within a 15-mile radius of its Norlina location. Abouremara said that work is progressing on the sit-down family restaurant space which will be housed upstairs. The sit-down area will offer a separate entrance and an elevator to make the restaurant handicapped-accessible.
Dragon Café has built a strong customer base of people from Warren County and surrounding areas, such as Henderson and Oxford, as well as residents of Virginia.
The café continues to be open for lunch through traditional evening restaurant hours —and later. Abouremara previously said that the idea behind the café was to make sure that people can find food if they are hungry at 9 or 10 p.m., or are shift workers.
Dragon Café is planning a grand opening to celebrate the Cooper’s Chicken franchise in early May. In the meantime, local residents, and those traveling through, have more menu options — whether they are eating early or late.
Dragon Café, located at 133 Hyco St. Norlina, is open from noon-12 a.m. on weekdays and noon- 4 a.m. on weekends. The menu is available on Facebook and by searching Dragon Café online. Place orders in person or by calling 252-701-0178.
