Warren County Schools is working to update its employee extra duty pay schedule that applies to such positions as athletic coaches, band directors, and club and academic team coaches to better reflect the additional responsibilities and time requirements for these positions.
Superintendent Keith Sutton discussed the school system’s goals for an updated extra duty pay schedule during the board of education’s April work session and was scheduled to present a proposal to the board during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night. However, that meeting had not concluded at press time.
Sutton told board members during the work session that the school system has not reviewed its current pay schedule for extra duties in several years. At the same time, school districts in surrounding counties and in the same athletic conference as Warren County have adjusted their extra duty pay schedules upward, making it more difficult to recruit and retain coaches, he added.
Sutton said that adjusting the local extra duty pay schedule is especially important because coaches in small school districts like Warren County often serve in multiple roles. He indicated that many coaches are also administrators, such as athletic director or assistant athletic director. In other cases, employees coach multiple sports, coach teams during off-season workouts in addition to the regular sports season, or drive the bus in addition to coaching.
Positions that fall under the extra duty category include athletics and cheerleading coaches, band directors, and clubs and academic team coaches.
Sutton told board members that Warren County Schools’ current extra duty pay schedule is based upon years of experience.
The supplement for the high school athletic director and football coach ranges from $2,500 in the first five years of employment to $4,000 after the employee reaches 25 years with the school system.
The supplement for a high school basketball coach ranges from $2,200 in the first five years of employment to $3,700 at year 25 and beyond.
For high school baseball, track, soccer, swimming, volleyball, wresting and softball coaches, the supplement currently ranges from $1,900 to $3,400 based upon years of experience.
Supplements for high school basketball and football assistant coaches, cheerleading coach and assistant coach; and middle school athletic director, basketball assistant and football and tennis coaches range from $1,400 to $2,900.
Supplements for high school soccer and volleyball assistant coaches; and middle school head baseball coaches, soccer, softball and volleyball coaches, and track and football assistants range from $1,100 to $2,600.
The supplement for all remaining sports ranges from $800 to $2,300, and the supplement for high school band is $2,500.
Sutton told board members that Warren County Schools would like to develop a supplement schedule that continues to honor those employees who remain with the school system for many years while also taking into consideration the additional responsibilities and time requirements involved with extra duty positions, no matter how long an employee has worked with the school system.
He indicated that taking the responsibilities and time involved with extra duty positions is important because people in those positions must handle the same responsibilities and devote the same amount of time to their work whether they are new employees who have worked for Warren County Schools many years.
Sutton added that the school system is considering performance bonuses to reflect post season or extended season competition, and based on team grade point average and graduation rate.
See upcoming editions of The Warren Record for information about Warren County Schools’ proposed employee extra duty pay schedule.
