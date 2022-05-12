C.A.R.E./The John 3:16 Center in Littleton is taking applications for free summer camps for young people in grades one through 12, with a focus on STEAM — Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math.
Each five-day camp for younger campers will run Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and will include themed educational experiences, devotionals, games, one pool day, and daily breakfast, lunch and snacks. There will also be fishing, swimming and boating on Lake Gaston.
Camp J316 dates
June 13-17, Grades 1-4, All the World is a Stage: Campers explore the fun and experience the theater arts. Lights, camera, action require the use of science, technology, math, reading and comprehension.
June 20-24, Grades 4-7, Order Up! Chopped Chefs: Campers get creative in preparing lunch and snacks for each day. Recipes are all about the science of combining ingredients to make the perfect dish; the math is in the measurements.
June 27-July 1, Grades 1-4, Globe-trotters!: Campers explore and learn about various parts of the world through food, sports, games and music. The STEAM is in reading maps, counting to keep score, technology in transportation, and the art of music.
July 11-15, Grades 4-7, Creative Construction: Campers will have fun working with LEGOs, egg catapult and other wacky science projects.
July 18-22, Grades 1-4, Trek & See Adventurers: Go Geo-caching, take a field trip to Medoc Mountain, explore animal habitats and more. Campers will find STEAM in the environmental science of nature and the ecosystem as it relates to everyday life.
July 25-29, Grades 4-7, So-Lar, Shines On!: What is turning on lights at night and where? What can be made from recycled materials? Campers learn answers to questions like these and about the use of solar energy in the community, intro to the products of civil engineering, and the science of recycling items. This camp includes a field trip!
Aug. 2-4, Grades 7-12, From Here to Where?: This new three-day camp for older youth will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will explore career paths of problem-solvers also known as engineers. This is an opportunity to expose teens to what is possible. Is your youth a foodie? Tinkerer? Musically inclined? Fascinated with bridges or how airplanes stay in the air? There will be guest speakers and field trips to get answers, and more.
Limited transportation is available for children on a first-come, first-served basis from the following sites, with routes being determined by the number of interested applications received for each site and the number of sites possible for the period allotted: Warren County - Warren County Armory; Halifax County - Aurelian Springs Elementary School, Walgreens of Roanoke Rapids, Information Grocery, Cle’s Stop & Shop; Northampton County - Garysburg Community Center, New Dixie in Gaston.
Applications are available online at john316center.org, from the nonprofit’s Facebook page, and from this story (attached at left).
C.A.R.E./The John 3:16 Center is at 407 East End Ave., Littleton. For more information, call 252-586-1800.
