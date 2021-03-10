Warren New Tech High School Principal Brian Matney will be among principals from six states who will participate in April’s virtual meeting of the National Association of Secondary School Principals Committee on Student Contests, Programs and Activities. Also participating will be principals from Colorado, Florida, Maine, Ohio and Oregon.
Matney has served as principal of Warren New Tech since late September 2020. Before coming to Warren County, he served as a teacher assistant, teacher, assistant principal, principal and director of secondary education in Virginia, and as a principal in North Carolina.
Matney served as president of the Virginia affiliate of the NASSP in 2014-15. He said that the organization, headquartered in Reston, Va., provides support for both educators and students, and offers resources ranging from conferences for students in leadership studies to professional development for educators interested in becoming principals. According to its website, the NASSP also administers the National Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, National Elementary Honor Society and National Student Council.
Matney said that the NASSP offers a range of services, including assistance to administrators across the United States and around the world, help for student governments, support to enhance existing programs and help to form new student clubs.
The NASSP notes that its National Committee on Student Contests, Programs and Activities assists principals, teachers, parents and students in determining the legitimacy and educational value of external student program opportunities based upon criteria that include educational value, financial support, organizational structure and promotional accuracy. The committee also considers fairness of decision making, such as in admission to an honor society or club.
Each year, the NASSP, through the committee, publishes a National Advisory List of programs that meet its standards which include the following: mathematics competitions, essay contests, DECA, leadership programs, science and engineering fairs, language contests, forensic science conferences, literary publications, awards for community service, arts, writing, speech, music, debate and academic subjects.
Matney has served on the national advisory committee for the National Honor Society, as part of a scholarship committee and as chairman of the National Honor Society National Advisory Committee, and has trained to become a certified trainer for what is called “breaking ranks,” or comprehensive brainwork for school improvement.
With this previous NASSP involvement, Matney is grateful to participate in the National Committee on Student Contests, Programs and Activities’ meeting next month. The committee is expected to review more than 140 submissions from schools about proposed student programs and activities.
Matney is excited that schools have submitted that many ideas. For him, extracurricular activities are vital to a student’s overall school experience.
“The power of extracurricular activities is the bonding of students with their schools,” he said. “They keep students engaged in the educational process.”
Reviewing the proposals also allows Matney to gain ideas about new activities that Warren New Tech High School students would enjoy. He noted that one school submitted an idea for a computer coding club with a focus on encouraging more minorities and women to consider careers in that field.
The NASSP noted that the proposals which Matney and other committee members will discuss next month came from student governments and Student Cooperative Association chapters across the United States.
