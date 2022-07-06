Lorie Crawley, nicknamed “Moot,” is remembered in the Warren County community for operating New Beginnings Child Care in Warrenton with her family and the impact she made in the lives of others. Today, her family honors her memory by operating Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus.
For the Crawley family — which also includes the Reeds, Judkins, Wrights, Fosters, Hendersons and Wyatts — the bus also represents their strength in helping each other pull through difficult circumstances through a strong faith in God and sense of togetherness.
The family built their strong bonds of togetherness in the Hecks Grove community. In recent years, they have endured more than their share of hardships. Crawley was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005. She survived four bouts of cancer only to pass away of COVID-19 in February 2021. Her brother-in-law, Robert “Earl” Wright was diagnosed with Stage IV lung cancer and passed away in November. Uncle Will Judkins passed away of cancer in February of this year. Mother, Virginia Hawkins, was also diagnosed with cancer, having surgery to remove tumors from her brain. She passed away in 2013. Father, Roy Foster, Jr. of the Warrenton Echoes, passed away in 2017.
The family had every right to feel dejected and depressed. However, their faith and strong bonds allowed them to persevere.
“The family said, ‘We’re going to make it,’” Crawley’s brother, Brian Foster, said. “We want to give other people hope to make it.”
A large part of that mission involves Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus. Foster described his sister’s dream of developing a mobile boutique for cancer patients that would offer such accessories as head wraps. After she passed away, her family wanted to think of a way to carry out “Moot’s” dream that would fit their skills and talents.
Inspired by her love of children, they thought of doing something that would involve what children love — treats. The idea for Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus was born.
The family secured the bus in April and spent about a month renovating it before beginning the rounds to various locations in Warren and surrounding counties, especially community events.
The bus offers tasty treats such as Italian ice, funnel cakes, ice cream, popcorn, lemonade and other snacks with a large helping of encouragement. Family members tell Crawley’s story and the story of other family members who passed away of cancer. However, they are sure to talk about the resilience and faith that has allowed them to move forward with hope.
“We want to tell a story of redemption,” Foster said. “The family wanted to do something to help the community, to let people know that there is still hope, you will persevere.”
Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus participates in birthday parties, graduation parties, church and community events. So far, the bus and the Crawley family have predominately visited community events and communities.
“If people call and say, ‘Come to the neighborhood,’ we will do that,” Foster said.
Future plans include handling block parties for kids, including bounce houses, slides and singing characters.
Wherever the bus goes, the Crawley family enjoys bringing smiles to people’s faces through treats and stories of encouragement. Foster summarized the message the family wants to bring to the community.
“Go after your dreams,” he said. “There is nothing wrong with being a dreamer. Be who God called you to be. It is a travesty to come to this world and never impact the community.”
Moot’s Mobile Goodie Bus is available for birthday parties, church, community events, neighborhood activities and more. For information, call 252-213-6248.
