The Warren County Board of Education voted unanimously on Tuesday to reopen schools under Plan B on March 15. The decision came during the board’s regular work session/business meeting.
Students have not been in the classroom since March of last year when public schools across North Carolina were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warren County Schools has used virtual learning since the 2020-21 school year began in August.
Throughout this school year, the school system has monitored COVID-19 statistics and actions taken by other school districts in this region of North Carolina. Warren County Schools has implemented a number of measures to make the return to the classroom as safe as possible: camera units that can take the temperatures of multiple people at once, increased disinfecting and cleaning of buses and buildings, and plans for how social distancing can be maintained within classrooms and other areas, among others.
The school system developed the recommendation to reopen schools next month primarily in response to state legislation now on Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk that would require school systems to offer in-person learning within 15 days after it becomes law. However, school officials told the board that they would recommend that schools reopen in March regardless of whether Cooper signs or vetoes the bill.
When schools reopen, students will be in the classroom two days each week and will have virtual learning the other three days. Warren County Schools will follow a staggered schedule for when each grade will return to the classroom.
The board’s decision provides the option for students who want to return to in-person learning to do so. However, parents/guardians can opt for completely virtual instruction if they do not feel comfortable sending their sons and daughters back to the classroom. School representatives will contact parents and guardians about their preferences soon.
See the article in next week’s edition of The Warren Record for more detailed information.
