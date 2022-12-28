Warren County government views the Warrenton Lions Den property with great enthusiasm for its potential, not only as the permanent home for the Warren County Farmers Market, but also as a site that could host community events and gatherings.
During its work session earlier this month, the Warren County Board of Commissioners granted authorization for the county to move forward with plans to purchase the Warrenton Lions Den property on West Ridgeway Street in Warrenton. The authorization included a use agreement for the utilization of $225,000 in North Carolina Commerce Rural Transformation Grant funds to make the purchase. The deed for the county’s purchase of the property from the Warren County Fair Association was filed at the Warren County Register of Deeds Office last week.
“We are pleased that the county was able to work out an agreement for the purchase of the Lions Den property,” County Manager Vincent Jones said.
He noted that the property was purchased with the intent that it would become the permanent site for the Farmers Market. For the past two years, the Warren County Health Department parking lot has served as the site for the Farmers Market.
“They have done a tremendous job of expanding offerings and vendors, and we want to help them keep that momentum going,” Jones said.
He indicated that a Farmers Market Project Committee led by Crystal Smith of North Carolina Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center that included members representing the county’s farming and agriculture community explored options for a permanent site for the Farmers Market before recommending the Lions Den property.
“This all fell right in line with the county’s Strategic Plan that includes a focus on agribusiness and growing the helping our agriculture and farming economy in the county to include farmers large and small,” Jones said.
He said that the Lions Den property was attractive for its central location in town and for its potential to be used as a community gathering place again, as it has been in the past.
Jones said that Warren County Community and Economic Development and Warren County Cooperative Extension took the lead on applying for North Carolina Rural Transformation Grant funding. The county received $300,000 in this funding in July to purchase and renovate the Lions Den property.
The committee will now work with a consultant to consider what a permanent Farmers Market will look like and plan for the upcoming season, which will begin in April, Jones said. Next, the committee will consider any renovations and improvements that the site will need. The county will also develop policies regarding public use of the space, as it has for other county facilities.
Jones reflected on the county’s enthusiasm about the potential for the Lions Den property.
“We hope that the future for the site means it will be a gathering place for the community,” he said. “It will have a thriving Farmers Market, providing the community with access to fresh and healthy food options, and it will also become a flex space that hosts community events and gatherings. We see it as a key component to helping us continue community building here in the county.”
