The Warren County Voluntary Agriculture District Board will have a business meeting on June 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren County Extension Office, located at 158 Rafters Lane, Warrenton.
The annual meeting for the 2023-24 fiscal year will include nominating and voting on a chairperson and vice chairperson for the upcoming fiscal year, and other business pertaining to the district.
Those planning to attend the meeting are asked to contact Matthew Place, Warren County Agriculture agent, by calling 252-257-3640 or emailing mbplace@ncsu.edu.
