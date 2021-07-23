Warren Family Institute, Inc. will hold Nurturing Parenting Classes at 10:30 p.m. each Tuesday beginning Aug. 10. Classes will be held at WFI, 427 W. Franklin St., Warrenton, in Building 6 on the campus of Hawkins Educational Center.
The Nurturing Parenting Program is a 16-week curriculum which targets families with children from birth to 5 years of age. It is designed to promote learning through individual lessons, assessments, evaluations and home practice assignments.
Parents are encouraged to develop relationships with their children in order to provide closeness through bonding and attachment. Parents learn age-appropriate developmental expectations of their children and that self-worth empowers individuals to treat others with respect. Other topics to be discussed are techniques for handling challenging conflicts and the use of proper discipline when necessary.
Classes take place in a supportive and confidential atmosphere. WFI will offer the parenting classes in person, with a limited number of participants. Videoconferencing is also available to interested participants.
Those interested in participating in parenting classes may contact Linda Reid Pitchford, Family Support specialist at Warren Family Institute, Inc., at 252-257-1134.
