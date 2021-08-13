There will be an American Red Cross Blood Drive at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ridgeway from 2:30-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 25.
The blood drive will be held in the fellowship hall.
The event is sponsored by the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League with the help of the ladies of Warren County Farm Bureau.
Appointments are encouraged and available by calling Margaret White at 252-430-4353 or by going to redcrossblood.org. Walk-ins are also welcome.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church is at 438 Ridgeway-Drewry Rd., Norlina, in the Ridgeway community.
