Warren County will be a satellite site to host a live “watch party” on Wednesday, March 23, during the Small Farmers’ Appreciation Program which North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University will conduct as part of its 36th annual observance of Small Farms Week.
Celebrating small-scale farmers
This year’s celebration of small-scale farming in North Carolina will be observed March 21-26 with the theme of “Changing Times, Growing Seasons.” According to NCA&T, Cooperative Extension at the university established Small Farms Week in 1987 as a way to connect with small-scale farmers, including minority farmers and those in limited-resource communities, and ensure they receive the latest research-based information on farming techniques, new tools and technologies. The week’s celebration also allows the public to meet their agricultural neighbors and learn about farm operations and food production.
Reggie Steverson, Small Farm liaison with NC Cooperative Extension’s Warren County Center, said that this focus on small-scale farmers is important in providing them with information that will help them implement best practices and agricultural resources that will protect the natural environment while enabling them to produce the highest quality crops and livestock. In addition, Small Farms Week allows the community to learn about farm operations and food production.
Warren County has hosted activities to celebrate Small Farms Week since the first year of its observance. A highlight of the week is the announcement of the Small Farmer of the Year. A Warren County farmer is among past award recipients: Lonnie Harrison, Jr.
Warren County Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith (Family and Consumer Sciences) said that a number of events and lectures will be conducted on the NCA&T campus as part of this year’s observance. However, due to the pandemic, the workshops that the public could attend in person in the past will be held virtually. Local residents may access these activities via a link on the Warren County Cooperative Extension website, warren.ces.ncsu.edu.
The watch party
Warren is among six counties that have been selected to host watch parties on Wednesday, March 23.
The local event will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
Smith said that those attending will find a number of in-person activities as well as virtual access to workshop taking place at NCA&T. The public will have an opportunity to speak with representatives of a number of organizations, including the US Department of Agriculture and Warren County Growers Association, and can view workshops in a designated room.
In addition, there will be demonstrations of the agricultural equipment that may be leased from Warren County Cooperative Extension.
At the close of these activities, those attending will return to the main room for the Small Farms Week luncheon, which will feature a meal consisting of local produce and meats provided by small-scale farmers.
“This is another way to celebrate the small-scale farmers of Warren County,” Smith said.
During the luncheon, P.J. Hynie, a fifth-generation Black farmer, will deliver the keynote address virtually. He is an advocate for policy needs to benefit farmers, particularly small-scale and minority farmers.
The event will also include the announcement of the Small Farmer of the Year.
A total of 40 spaces are available. To register, call Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640. The registration deadline is Friday, March 18.
