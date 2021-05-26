One of two men accused in a deadly Lake Gaston home invasion and fire from 2018 continued to maintain his innocence during a bond hearing on Thursday, as his attorneys introduced evidence they said pointed to the guilt of his co-defendant.
Judge Henry W. Hight, Jr. denied bond for Lester Kearney, 37, of Littleton, as well as a transfer from Raleigh’s Central Prison to a facility that would allow more access to his attorneys. Kearney is charged with first-degree murder in the case and could face the death penalty.
Kearney and co-defendant Kevin Munn, 33, of the Afton-Elberon community of Warren County are accused of breaking into the Wildwood Point Subdivision home of the Rev. John and Dr. Nancy Alford on March 9, 2018. According to initial law enforcement reports, Dr. Alford was kidnapped by one of the men and forced to withdraw money from the State Employees’ Credit Union in Roanoke Rapids before driving the suspect back to her home. There, the couple were left to die after their home was set on fire. Dr. Alford died at the scene. Rev. Alford escaped and was hospitalized due to his injuries.
Munn entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in May 2018 and agreed to testify in the case in exchange for a life sentence rather than face the death penalty.
During the hearing, Robert Singagliese, one of Kearney’s two attorneys, played a recorded telephone call Munn made from Central Prison, where he is incarcerated. Munn can be heard saying that the SBI (State Bureau of Investigation) put (Kearney’s) name into it, “he wasn’t there,” and “he doesn’t deserve this.”
The court session lasted nearly four hours, with witnesses called and evidence given.
Singagliese said that defense evidence would show that Rev. Alford misidentified Kearney; that Kearney wasn’t in the home, but at his girlfriend’s house using his phone as the crimes were being committed against the Alfords; and that Munn was inconsistent and unbelievable in how the crime had occurred, and Kearney was only arrested after Munn implicated him. He said that the SBI investigator threw out Kearney’s name three times and is now under investigation himself.
District Attorney Mike Waters later said the investigator’s own criminal charges are related to when he worked for the Vance County Sheriff’s Office, not the SBI.
Singagliese said that Munn never told the same story twice, and that stories Munn gave earlier in the case are inconsistent with each other because he’s lying.
“There is no evidence linking Mr. Kearney to this crime,” the defense attorney said.
Five days before Munn entered his guilty plea, he told a different story that was inconsistent with Rev. Alford’s account, Singagliese said, adding that Munn said Kearney screamed while in the house; yet, Rev. Alford said that when his wife and the intruder returned from the money withdrawal, they were agreeable.
“Munn needs to lie because all the evidence leads to him,” said Singagliese.
The defense said also that the Alfords didn’t know Kearney, but they knew Munn, who had been to their house when he worked for a contractor named Tommy Overby. Singagliese said that Rev. Alford heard his wife ask the intruder, “Don’t you know Tommy Overby?,” and the intruder responded, “Yeah, he talks a lot.”
“There’s absolutely no world in which Dr. Alford would ask that question of Lester Kearney,” Singagliese said.
A defense witness in digital forensics examination testified regarding a cell phone said to belong to Kearney that was in use during the time of the crime. He said that records indicate that the phone was being used from a Littleton address—given as that of Kearney’s girlfriend—for calls, Google searches and Facebook activity, based on WiFi and cell phone tower information.
On cross examination, the witness agreed with Asst. District Attorney Melissa Pelfrey that there was no way of proving who was using the cell phone and that cell phone tower information wasn’t exact.
Amy LaFluer, program director at Central Prison, testified for the state regarding Kearney’s living situation in restrictive housing, which confines him to a cell alone for 23 hours daily. LaFluer said that she had tried to intervene on his behalf and told him he needed to take responsibility for his actions in sending a death threat letter, and two other letters, to Munn. She said that Kearney told her he was only trying to scare Munn.
District Attorney Mike Waters said Warren County Sheriff Johnny Williams had previously offered to have his staff transport Kearney to the neighboring Franklin County jail for attorney meetings, and that offer still stands.
Before the judge ruled on the defense motion for transfer, Waters said that based on Kearney’s behavior, his current housing was the best situation for his own safety and that of those around him.
The prosecution attempted unsuccessfully to have a defense memorandum in support of setting bond sealed from public view, saying the contents could taint a possible jury pool. Defense attorneys stated that a fair amount of the contents had already come out in the public as early as when Munn and Kearney were arrested.
Jury selection could begin this fall, with a trial slated for early next year.
The judge told attorneys for both sides to stop speaking to members of the media about the case.
