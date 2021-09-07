Hollister native Brooke Simpson will compete in the semifinals of "America's Got Talent," which will air at 8 p.m. on NBC.
An in-person watch party will not be held tonight due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Simpson's parents, Mike and Jimille Mills, will host a Facebook online party to allow family, friends and fans to watch safely from home while sharing in the excitement of showing their support for Simpson together virtually.
Vote for Simpson by downloading the AGT app and by going to nbc.com/agtvote. Fans can vote up to 10 times on each one.
