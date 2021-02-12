Warren and Vance County 4-H will offer “Unwind the Mind,” a six-week mindfulness-based stress management program, for teens ages 13-17.
The first session will be held via Zoom from 3:30-4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 22.
In addition to stress-management, the series will also focus on setting healthy living goals. Participants will meet for two hours each week: one hour for mindfulness/stress management on Mondays, and one hour for wellness/nutrition on Wednesdays.
The six-week series will focus on six topics: goal and vision setting, awareness and attention, self care: stress reduction and relaxation, communication and relationships, gratitude and acceptance, and nutrition and wellness.
The sessions are free of charge. Take home kits with materials to accompany the program will be available for each participant.
While the series is geared toward teens, parents with children younger than the age of 13 they believe could benefit from the program should contact Warren or Vance County Cooperative Extension.
To register for the program, go to eventbrite.com/e/unwind-the-mind-4-h-mindfulness-and-stress-management-program-tickets-137043806715.
For more information, contact Warren County 4-H Agent Stephen Misenheimer at scmisenh@ncsu.edu or 704-984-2221; or Vance County 4-H Agent Wykia Macon at wsmacon@ncsu.edu.
