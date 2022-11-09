Warren County residents have a long history of serving their country in the armed forces during times of war and times of peace, from the American Revolution to the present day. For many of them, service in the armed forces provided an opportunity to learn new skills and gain experience that enabled them to become stronger people with a desire to improve the world around them.
For Linette Crews, service in the United States Navy sparked a drive to make the local community better.
The daughter of the late Wilbert Alston, Sr. and the late Ella P. Alston, Crews is a Warren County native and graduate of Warren County High School.
In 1988, a year after graduating, she married and had her first son. The following year, she entered the armed forces. Crews had planned to join the Army, like many of her family members, but didn’t meet the weight requirement. After a Naval recruiter called her and provided encouragement, she entered the United States Navy.
Crews had to leave her young son to go to boot camp in Orlando, Fla. While in training, Crews learned the basics of military life and living, and she picked up her area of concentration as an electronics technician. She also learned how everyone worked together as a team.
Crews continued her training in Illinois before heading to her duty station in Norfolk, Va. From there, she served on the USS Yellowstone. She admitted that she felt apprehension and unsurety during her first day aboard, but soon embraced life and service with her shipmates.
“My shipmates were a community of likeminded individuals from different and diverse communities,” she said. “It was a rewarding experience.”
Crews served on the security force, part of a team devoted to security and safety while deployed. She recalled times of ensuring that the ship’s corridors and stairwells were secure.
The USS Yellowstone was part of a fleet sent to the Mediterranean. The ship served as a tender, and its crew was tasked with taking care of other ships in the fleet, from the equipment to other needs. Crews and her shipmates had the job of making sure that everything worked. They worked onboard other ships in the fleet or brought what needed to be repaired onboard the Yellowstone.
As the crew went about their work, they faced the risk of electrical shock. Crews recalled seeing shipmates thrown across the floor.
Drills were a part of regular life, and precautions for chemical warfare were emphasized. However, the fleet didn’t encounter any threats.
For Crews, seeing all of the ships in the fleet was a memorable sight.
“It was beautiful to see all the ships come together,” she said.
Duty in the Mediterranean allowed Crews to visit nearby countries, including Spain, Italy, Israel, Greece and Turkey.
She was onboard a ship with a crew of 1,400, much different from life in the small town of Warrenton, but she credits life in the Navy with making her a better person.
“I was born in a family of nine kids,” Crews said. “I was the youngest. They were all like parents. I didn’t have a voice and opinion. In the Navy, I found my voice and opinion.”
She entered the Navy terrified of travel and change, but learned to be adaptable.
Crews also strengthened her focus on God, learning to focus on prayer and the principles of living taught by her mother.
Crews and her shipmates lived with the mindset of taking care of the country.
Crews left the Navy in 1992 to focus on raising her family. The lessons she learned during her time of service continued to influence her life.
“When I came home, the lessons I learned made me want to work harder to make the community better,” she said.
In 1999, Crews began working part-time with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office as a dispatcher, and became a full-time administrative assistant with the sheriff’s office in 2005. She also worked with youth in 4-H for a while, teaching them about the choices they have for their lives and that these choices don’t have to be limited.
Crews also earned two master’s degrees from Liberty University, Pastoral Counseling and Christian Discipleship, with the aim of helping her community.
Today, she continues to work as an administrative assistant with the sheriff’s office and is a member of Warren County American Legion Post 547.
“Our purpose is to be of service to the community,” Crews said. “When you see a need, you try to address it and leave a positive mark on the people whose lives we touch.”
She is grateful for the lessons that service in the Navy taught: endurance, perseverance and adaptability. For her, these lessons proved to be important in both military and civilian life.
Meet United States Navy veteran Walter Powell in an article to appear in next week’s edition of The Warren Record.
