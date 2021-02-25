Nearly one year since the COVID-19 pandemic reached North Carolina, Warren County Cooperative Extension continues its mission to address local needs in the areas of food, agriculture and youth.
Local Cooperative Extension Director Crystal Smith said that alleviating food insecurities has been among the top concerns. Throughout the pandemic, Cooperative Extension, the Warren County Senior Center, Loaves & Fishes Ministries, Inc. food pantry, Warren County Schools, Warrenton nonprofit Working Landscapes, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, area churches and businesses, local farmers and others have partnered to provide meals and food to local families.
Smith is proud of what community partnerships have been able to accomplish so far, including acquisition of the cold storage unit now housed at the Working Landscapes processing facility in Warrenton and meal distributions throughout the county.
While these efforts address food insecurities at the community level, Cooperative Extension has also worked to help alleviate these concerns on a more personal level.
Matthew Place, livestock and field crop agent with the local Cooperative Extension Service, said that seeing supplies at area food markets dwindle at the start of the pandemic prompted a number of local residents to ask how they could raise their own produce and meat.
In response, Cooperative Extension agents from Warren, Vance, Granville and Person counties joined forces to offer virtual Backyard Ag sessions about small-scale farming covering topics such as raising meats and vegetables, maintaining a garden, raising bees, making a business plan for a farm, preparing taxes and reaching self-sustainability.
Place said that the third Backyard Ag session series is about to conclude, but he anticipates that similar sessions will be planned in the future.
Other efforts to address food insecurities have focused on nutrition, Smith said. For example, 4-H offered an eight-week program on healthy cooking which concluded with a cooking competition allowed participants to prepare a dish of their choice.
As the community partners continue their efforts to alleviate food insecurities, Warren County Cooperative Extension looks forward to a spring and summer full of activities.
At this point, area Master Gardeners are offering a six-week online Gardening in Harmony with Nature series, and youth are preparing for the Four County 4-H Poultry Show and Sale. In addition, Cooperative Extension is partnering with the John 3:16 Center in Littleton to offer sessions on preparing healthy meals, and plans are underway to hold nutrition classes at Northside K-8 School.
Upcoming programs for the spring and summer include the following:
• The Warren County Food System Challenge: Smith said that the challenge will allow youth and their families to interact with area farmers to learn about what their work involves. Participants will experience farming on a mini-scale by growing plants.
• Small Farms Week March 22-26: Featured farmers this year will include 1989 Small Farmer of the Year Lonnie Harrison. In addition, Cooperative Extension and Warren County government will partner to conduct a food drive benefitting Loaves & Fishes.
• Betsy Jeff Penn 4-H Camp June 20-25: The traditional summer camp will continue for youth ages 8-13, but with a reduced number of participants. Warren County has been allotted 12 spaces. Registration is open, and scholarships are available.
For more information, contact Warren County Cooperative Extension at 252-257-3640 or go to warren.ces.ncsu.edu.
