Warren County Community & Economic Development will hold a community forum on a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment creating an Interstate Overlay District (IOD) along Interstate 85. The forum will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center located at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton, on Thursday, Dec. 9, from 6 to 7 p.m.
The goal of this forum is to discuss the basics of the county’s zoning ordinance and permitted use table and how the IOD will fit into that regulatory document. The forum will also discuss the reasons and goals behind the creation of the proposed IOD.
Citizens are invited to learn more, ask questions and discuss the proposed overlay district.
“We encourage anyone that has an interest in how the land around our interstate can possibly develop to attend this session and learn more,” said Charla Duncan, director of Community & Economic Development.
For more information, contact Duncan at 252-257-3115 or charladuncan@warrencountync.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.