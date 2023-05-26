Some of the ladies from the (OES) Order of the Eastern Star celebrated their Anniversary of the Sisterhood at the Seven Springs Vineyard located in Ridgeway.
They reported having a wonderful time dancing, test tasting different food vendors, and, most of all fellowshipping one with another.
Pictured, from the left, are Arvella Downey-Scott (aka Class Act), Tiffany Brown (aka Solo Act), Alshanice Toney (aka Serious), Simone Jeffers (aka Charismatic), Sade Gordon (aka Encore) and Monique Wiggins (aka Low Key).
