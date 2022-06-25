Unity Prayer House of Faith presented The William H. Hayes Memorial Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000 to Katelyn Andrews on June 11. Andrews is a graduated of Warren County High School and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall. Pictured, from the left, are Pastor James Durham, Emma Hayes, Katelyn Andrews, John Andrews (grandfather), Lakola Andrews (mother), Katherine Andrews (grandmother) and Yvonne Alston
Most Popular
Articles
- ‘Seeking Justice II” focuses on the Trial of the Norlina 16
- Warren County felon who shot at deputy sentenced to 120 months
- Warren County cardiac arrest survival rate increases
- Lester Kearney to appear in court Monday
- Planning for potential rail stop in Norlina continues
- Oh Esthetics offers skin and body care with the pampering touch
- David Dwayne Thompson
- School board briefs
- Sheriff’s office investigates ATM theft at Lake Gaston
- Women’s fellowship ministry gathers
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.