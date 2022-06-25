Scholarship.jpg

Unity Prayer House of Faith presented The William H. Hayes Memorial Scholarship award in the amount of $1,000 to Katelyn Andrews on June 11. Andrews is a graduated of Warren County High School and will be attending Wake Forest University in the fall. Pictured, from the left, are Pastor James Durham, Emma Hayes, Katelyn Andrews, John Andrews (grandfather), Lakola Andrews (mother), Katherine Andrews (grandmother) and Yvonne Alston