A springtime tradition returns this month as the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe celebrates its Blooming of The Dogwood Pow-wow April 14-16. The Pow-wow grounds are located at 130 Haliwa-Saponi Trail in Hollister behind Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School.
The Pow-wow is traditionally held on the third weekend in April each year to commemorate the tribe’s state recognition on April 15, 1965. After the 54th Pow-wow in 2019, the event was not held for several years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe once again welcomes those people from near and far as they celebrate 58 years of state recognition. Since its beginnings, the Pow-wow has grown from a small festival to an event that has drawn as many as 8,000 spectators.
“This is an exciting time for the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Nation to be able to host our Pow-wow this year,” Haliwa-Saponi Tribal Chief Dr. Ogletree Richardson said. “After missing three years of this annual event, we look forward to a large gathering.”
The event celebrates a rich history and strong cultural heritage filled with traditions that are passed down from generation to generation.
The schedule of grand entries is as follows: Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday, noon and 6 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 p.m.
The MC for this year’s Pow-wow is JD Moore (Waccamaw-Siouan). Arena director is Schirra Gray (Piscataway). Head judge is Sandon Jacobs (Waccamaw-Siouan). Head dancers will be two members of the Haliwa-Saponi Tribe, Josh Richardson and Caitlin Harrison.
The host drum will be Crazy Spirit (Aamjiwnaang First Nation, Ontario, Canada).
The traditional fireside ceremony will be among the highlights of Friday night’s activities. Saturday will include an art contact featuring traditional and contemporary Native American art. Art should be ready and in the arena by 9 a.m. On Sunday, there will be a worship service beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The Pow-wow weekend will feature Native American drum and dance. Drum will be Northern and Southern combined. Dance categories are as follows:
• Golden Age: Men’s and women’s categories, age 55 and over
• Adult: Men’s and women’s categories, ages 18-54: Grass, Fancy, Southern Traditional, Jingle and Northern Traditional
• Teen: Boys’ and girls’ categories, ages 13-17: Grass, Fancy, Southern Traditional, Jingle and Northern Traditional
• Junior: Boys’ and girls’ categories, ages 7-12: Grass, Fancy, Southern Traditional, Jingle and Northern Traditional
• Tiny Tots: Boys’ and girls’ categories, ages 0-6: Grass, Fancy, Southern Traditional, Jingle, Northern Traditional
Daily Pow-wow Admission is free for ages 0-6, $10 for ages 7-61, and $8 for ages 62 and over.
Camping is available. No pets, alcohol or drugs are allowed on tribal grounds.
For more information, call 252-586-4017.
