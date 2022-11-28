The free COVID-19 testing made possible by OptumServe, Warren County Health Department and Warren County government continues at the Warren County Armory Civic Center, 501 US Hwy. 158 Business East, Warrenton.
The site also provides Antigen Rapid Flu Tests in addition to the COVID-19 tests.
The health department notes that as free testing sites funded by the state (North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services) are starting to close in neighboring counties and across the state, Warren County is fortunate to still have the OptumServe testing site available for local residents.
The schedule for this week is as follows:
• Monday, Nov. 28: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Tuesday, Nov. 29: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Wednesday, Nov. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Thursday, Dec. 1: 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
• Friday, Dec. 2: Closed
You do not need an appointment to get a Rapid Test (while supplies are available).
To schedule an appointment, visit lhi.care/covidtesting.
Call 877-562-4850 if you do not have internet or are registering for a minor.
Walk-ins are welcome for PCR tests.
Call 1-877-562-4828 if you don’t get your results by text or email.
