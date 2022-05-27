Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented three $500 Nancy Blankenship grant-in-aid awards to outstanding women who are pursuing degrees in education. Nancy Blankenship was a charter member of the Gamma Chi Chapter before her death in 2010. These awards are made possible by the Blankenship family in memory of their mother. The awards were given to fulfill one of the seven DKG purposes: “To endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing graduate study and to grant fellowships (grants-in-aid) to non-member women educators.”
