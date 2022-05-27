Faith Heisler.jpg

From the left are Fred and Kim Heisler, accepting the award for their daughter, Faith Heisler; presenter Richard Blankenship and Scholarship Chair Betsy Clark. Heisler is studying psychology at St. Thomas University in Miami, Fla. She will be a senior in the fall. Heisler plans to enter graduate school to pursue her dream of  becoming a school counselor. She was unable to attend the presentation due a softball conference tournament.

 
From left to right are Heidi Labra-Franco, presenter Richard Blankenship and Scholarship Chair Betsy Clark. Labra-Franco will enter her junior year at North Carolina State University in the fall. She plans to return to Warren County to teach in the mathematics field.
From left to right are Hailey Stroud, presenter Richard Blankenship and Scholarship Chair Betsy Clark. Stroud enters her senior year at Barton College in the fall. She is determined to become an elementary teacher. Her goal is to help change the lives of children in need of a champion. 

 

Warren County’s Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International presented three $500 Nancy Blankenship grant-in-aid awards to outstanding women who are pursuing degrees in education. Nancy Blankenship was a charter member of the Gamma Chi Chapter before her death in 2010. These awards are made possible by the Blankenship family in memory of their mother. The awards were given to fulfill one of the seven DKG purposes: “To endow scholarships to aid outstanding women educators in pursuing graduate study and to grant fellowships (grants-in-aid) to non-member women educators.”