The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Lake Gaston Flotilla will hold a Boating America safety class beginning at 8 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Longbridge Volunteer Fire Department, 1679 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton.
Raining is done by certified instructors and will include existing federal laws, North Carolina laws and Virginia laws, and safe boating practices.
At completion participants will be given a Boating Safety Card before leaving.
The class fee is $30 per person, which covers all course materials, payable at the time of class by check or cash.
All training is conducted under the current state and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for COVID-19. For more information or enrollment, call 252 537-9877.
