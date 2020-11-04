Warren County residents awoke this morning to learn that the 2020 president race had yet to be decided because votes are still being counted in several states, included North Carolina.
Former Vice President Joe Biden holds a lead of 238 to 213 electoral votes at this point. A total of 270 are needed to win the presidency. In addition to North Carolina, votes are still being counted in Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Georgia.
In North Carolina, Roy Cooper was reelected as governor. Mark Robinson was elected as lieutenant governor, becoming the first African-American person to hold the office.
Additional results will be released throughout the week as they become available.
