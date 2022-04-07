On Sunday, April 3, at approximately 3:53 p.m., a homeowner and an individual traveling on Nocarva Road made separate calls to 911 within one to two minutes of each other to report a fire they observed that had reached a threatening scale. The fire burned an estimated 25-30 acres of land on the west side of Norcarva Road headed toward Lake Gaston. No casualties or injuries were reported. Additionally, the fire did not damage any homes or vehicles.
Containing the fire required the efforts of 30-40 responders. The Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department, The Hawtree Volunteer Fire Department, The Macon Rural Fire Department, and the North Carolina Forestry Service were all called to the scene. The Warren County Sheriff’s office provided traffic control, and the Warren County Fire Marshall, Warren County EMS, and the Warren County Rescue Squad were all on scene to provide their services if needed. The Longbridge Fire Department was on standby for other incoming calls due to the manpower delegated to the fire. Responders returned to the area on Monday to continue extinguishing lingering hotspots.
The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
Photographs are courtesy of the Churchill Five Forks Volunteer Fire Department.
