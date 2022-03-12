Warren County Cooperative Extension’s Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program will hold a Master Chef Junior Challenge beginning May 10 at 4 p.m.
The challenge is limited to 20 Warren County participants in grades 3-8 and is designed to celebrate children’s cooking skills and provide a platform for them to become chefs of the home.
Sessions will be held virtually and in person every Tuesday in Maya at 4 p.m. and in person only June 7, 14 and 21 at 2 p.m.
To register, go to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/272974864167. For more information, contact Nitasha Kearney, EFNEP educator, at ndkearney@ncat.edu or call 252-257-3640.
