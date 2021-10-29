Entries are being sought for the Supporting Warren Area Youth Art Show and Entrepreneur Fair, planned Friday, Nov. 12, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 13, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Frontier Warren in downtown Warrenton. The deadline is Nov. 5.
The event is being held in observance of Global Entrepreneur Week and is sponsored by Frontier Warren, Warren Area Business Association, Access Warren, and The Warrenist.
The youth artist event on Friday will provide an opportunity for young artists to show and sell their own art. Space is available for up to 15 participants.
Art must be set up by 6 p.m., and artists must stay for the entire event.
Wall space, electricity, tables and chairs are available.
Booths for the Youth Entrepreneur Market on Saturday must be open by 11 a.m. and remain open for the entire event. Vendor space is limited.
Tables, chairs and electricity will be available.
Items for sale must be made or brought by the youth entrepreneur vendor.
Limited wall space will be available, and priority will be given to those participating in the art show Friday night.
On Sunday, Nov. 14, participants in the art show and entrepreneur fair are invited to a free closing dinner conference with keynote speaker from 5-7 p.m.
For other requirements and an application, go online to frontierwarren.com.
Frontier Warren is at 140 S. Main St., Warrenton.
