Warren County is now accepting applications for its FY 23 nonprofit grandt funding cycle. The FY 23 budget allocates $50,000 for this program.
The grant program is accepting applications until Aug. 31. Interested organizations are encouraged to apply.
Warren County adopted its current funding for local nonprofit agencies policy in 2014. Funded services through this program must be equally available to all residents.
For more information, contact the Warren County Manager’s Office at 252-257-3115 or visit the website at warrencountync.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.