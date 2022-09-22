A number of members were recognized for their service at a recent meeting of the Gamma Chi Chapter of The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International for key women educators. For milestones in membership, Ashley Barnette, Awards Committee chair, presented the following members with certificates and pins: sitting, Ginny Bernard (20 years); standing from left, Debra Clayton (15 years), Renee Mizelle (15 years), Betsy Clark (5 years) and Elaine Coleman (35 years); not pictured, Harriet Banzet (45 years), Dr. Janis Meek (40 years), Lou Ann Bender (30 years), Patricia Williamson (15 years) and Brooke Callahan (10 years)
