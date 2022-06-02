The roof on the long-vacant former law office on East Market Street in downtown Warrenton collapsed into its building shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday, forcing firefighters and county Fire Marshal Joel Bartholomew to tape off the area for safety reasons. The collapse, called in to the county communications center by the owner of the adjacent barber shop, who was still at work, caused the back of the law office building to pull away from the historic barber shop.
PHOTOS: Jennifer Harris & John Franks
