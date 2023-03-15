LUCI WELDON/The Warren Record

Ready to assist clients at Rendi’s Barber Beauty & Wellness Studio in Warrenton are, from the left, Cynthia Joyner, natural hair care tech; Shannon Williams, barber and shop manager; Marquetta Stevenson, CEO, barber, body sculptor and Herbalife nutritionist; and Karen Hargrove, massage therapist, esthetician and natural hair care tech. Not pictured: Quincy Hargrove, office manager.