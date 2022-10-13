A group of individuals throughout the community led by Jalen Douglas recently collected school supplies to donate to the students at Mariam Boyd Elementary School. They donated over 25 book bags filled with school supplies and lunch boxes. The group wished all the future leaders and all the school staff a successful and safe school year. Pictured, from the left, are Assistant Principal Dwayne Coffer, Principal Kendra Davis and Jalen Douglas.
