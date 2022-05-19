A racial healing service will be held at the Warren County Armory Civic Center in Warrenton on May 24, starting at 6:30 pm. This event is sponsored by Warren Ministries United, a local ministerial group currently consisting of a cooperation of 17 churches.
The whole community is invited to attend this gathering that seeks to proclaim healing and mutual benefit for all. Commissioner Davis will make opening remarks to start off the event, and singing will commence afterward. Pastor Terry of the Refuge Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ and Pastor Sharp of the Warrenton Church of God will each bring a message of love and hope for all races. Following the messages, Pastor Terry and Pastor Sharp will wash each other’s feet as a sign of respect, humility and service to one another.
Automobile window decals of the event’s logo are available for those who would want one. These were donated by local venderJabriel Designs: Custom Window Decals. You can contact Pastor Sharp at 910-568-1044 to secure a window decal. You may also call Pastor Sharp if you want to contribute in some way or to obtain more information about the event.
The public is invited to attend. Warren County Armory and Civic Center is at 501 US Hwy. 158 business east, Warrenton.
