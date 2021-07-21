Daisy Valle and her mother Araceli walk away from a wreck Tuesday afternoon involving multiple Warren County Schools buses that had just departed campus. The incident occurred on Connell Road, which winds behind Warren County Middle School. Valle, a Warren County Early College freshman, said she was on the initial bus that braked abruptly, forcing a chain reaction that caused the buses to crash into each other. A commotion on Valle’s bus led to the driver slamming on brakes - Valle, who was headed home to Macon, said some students were playfully fighting before the passengers were jolted forward due to the sudden stop. Valle, 15, did not observe any serious injuries though she said she experienced intense anxiety, prompted in part by asthma and being stuck on the bus while wearing a mask until emergency authorities arrived.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.